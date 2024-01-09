Lil Nas X Announces New Song ‘J Christ’

Brace yourselves, music lovers! Lil Nas X is set to make a grand entrance into 2023 with the announcement of his latest track, “J Christ.” Scheduled to drop this Friday, January 12, the song is more than just a musical masterpiece; it’s a heartfelt dedication to a figure who’s made the most remarkable comeback in history, as boldly declared by Lil Nas X in capital letters across social media.

“J Christ” marks Lil Nas X’s first single since his 2022 releases, “Late to da Party” featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and “Star Walkin.” The anticipation is skyrocketing, especially with the reveal of the single art featuring the rapper himself dressed as Jesus Christ on a crucifix—a visual feast that promises a fusion of artistry and bold storytelling.

In case you missed it, 2022 was a monumental year for Lil Nas X, and his documentary, “Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero,” made waves at the Toronto Film Festival. The exciting news doesn’t end there! Set your calendars for Saturday, January 27, at 8 p.m. Eastern, as the documentary is set to air on HBO, providing an inside look at the global tour behind the artist’s debut album, “Montero.” Can’t wait? It will also be available for streaming on Max.

