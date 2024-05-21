Legendary Italian DJ and Vocalist Franchino Passes Away at 71

Renowned Italian disco and progressive trance DJ and vocalist Franchino, real name Francesco Principato, has passed away at the age of 71. The sad news was shared by his management on Instagram, revealing that he died on Sunday, May 19, after several weeks of hospitalization due to an illness.

The heartfelt statement from his family and close friends reads: “With immense sadness and deep sorrow, we announce the passing of the beloved Franchino, who left us today after weeks in the hospital. You were a special person to everyone who knew you, brightening our lives with your smile, strength, and courage.”

Franchino’s management has confirmed that a private funeral will be held for family and close friends.

“Quando la Musica non è più Musica, ma diventa Magia”….

According to a profile by Italian newspaper Il Tirreno, Franchino was diagnosed with carcinoma in the early 2000s and fought the disease until his death. Carcinoma is a type of cancer that starts in the skin cells or the tissue lining organs like the liver or kidneys.

Franchino began his DJ career in 1970 at the 7eleven Disco Club in Florence, Italy. He went on to secure residencies across the country, including in Tuscany and Elba. After spending significant time in Ibiza, he developed a passion for progressive trance and became a pioneer of the genre in Italy during the late ’80s and early ’90s.

Known for his unique blend of disco and progressive trance, Franchino often incorporated his own vocals and crowd-recorded samples into his sets, earning him the nickname “the storyteller.”

As a prolific producer, Franchino released numerous singles and remixes, with his latest album, ‘La Macchina Del Tempo,’ coming out in 2023.