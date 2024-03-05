Lee Anduze Unveils New Single “Defibrillator”

Lee Anduze, who is the lead singer of Parov Stellar, he has released dozens of his own songs and has participated in very interesting collaborations (Gramatik, LTJ Xperience, Satin Jackets, Man Called Shadow, etc.), while he has toured the world with concerts. His more recent collaborations include the dance track “Keep Up” with Billeon (DJ Billiano and Alex Leon) as well as “Getting You Off” with Dimitris Nassios (a.k.a. Quasamodo), with whom he has collaborated in the past on other songs such as “How To Love A Good Man”.

In September 2021, he presented us with his new full album titled “Aura”, from which songs like “Gone 2 Long”, “Julie”, “Stone Cold Lover”, etc., were greatly loved. “Aura” is released by the famous Italian label Irma Records, known for its eclectic releases in vintage sound.

Now, Anduze presents us with his single “Defibrillator”, which he wrote himself while also taking charge of creating its accompanying music video. The mixing and mastering of the song are done by Wolfgang Stieger. Marios Ioanou plays drums, Michael Evdemon plays bass, and Chris Zantiotis plays guitar on the track. The recording took place at Noisy King Studio in Athens.