LCD Soundsystem is back with “X-Ray Eyes,” the synth-laden single that premiered on NTS Radio and is now available on streaming platforms. This is the band’s first new track since 2022’s “New Body Rhumba,” and it offers fans a sneak peek of their forthcoming fifth studio album. While an exact release date hasn’t been confirmed, frontman James Murphy shared that the album is steadily progressing between live shows.

“X-Ray Eyes” channels LCD’s signature vintage synth sounds, with lyrics delivered in Murphy’s characteristically droll style. Co-written with bandmates Al Doyle and Nancy Whang, and produced by Murphy, the track pairs introspective lyrics with pulsing synths reminiscent of “North American Scum.” For fans of LCD’s earlier works, “X-Ray Eyes” is a nostalgic return, offering darkly humorous lines like, “I can see right through your disguise / I know you’ve got nothing to hide.”

For those eager to own a physical copy, the track will also be available on limited-edition, screen-printed vinyl, featuring a “trash can dub remix” on the flip side. These special vinyls will be sold at LCD’s live shows in Los Angeles and New York and through DFA Records’ website. The band’s LA residency at Shrine Auditorium just kicked off with eight shows, and their annual NYC holiday series begins November 21 at Knockdown Center.

With its moody electronic ambiance, “X-Ray Eyes” is a thrilling preview of what LCD Soundsystem has in store. The new track has fans buzzing and eager for more updates on the upcoming album, which promises to bring even more of the band’s unmistakable sound. Listen to “X-Ray Eyes” now and catch LCD Soundsystem live to experience their latest work in full effect.