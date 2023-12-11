Greek Edition

Lauren Mia’s Ethereal Odyssey: Unveiling RE:BIRTH on Ear Porn Music

Immerse in the Divine Feminine and Celestial Rhythms of the Debut Album, as Mia Takes Techno to New Dimensions

Ethereal Techno Maven Lauren Mia Unveils Debut Album, RE:BIRTH, on Ear Porn Music

Immerse yourself in the ethereal sounds of Lauren Mia as she launches her inaugural album, RE:BIRTH, under the banner of her newly established record label, Ear Porn Music. Known for her roots in melodic techno and progressive house, the “Ohm” producer transcends conventional genre boundaries in this expansive debut. Featuring 13 tracks, RE:BIRTH delves into themes of the divine feminine, shadow work, plant medicine, personal transformation, and the realms of astrology and ceremony. Embarking on a global tour, Mia is set to share her transformative musical journey with dance floors worldwide.

Experience the magic of Lauren Mia’s debut album, RE:BIRTH, through streaming below.

