Latto Announces Sugar Honey Iced Tea Tour Across North America with Mariah the Scientist and Karrahbooo

Latto is set to embark on a highly anticipated North American tour this fall, following the recent release of her third studio album, Sugar Honey Iced Tea. The Atlanta-based rapper has announced a 22-city tour, which will feature special guests Mariah the Scientist and Karrahbooo. Fans can expect an energetic show filled with the unique flair that Latto brings to every performance.

The Sugar Honey Iced Tea Tour will commence on October 25 in Tampa, Florida, before making stops in major cities across the United States and Canada. Some of the tour’s key destinations include Brooklyn, Boston, Toronto, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Seattle, San Diego, and Las Vegas. The tour will conclude on December 7 in Denver, Colorado. Notably absent from the lineup is Atlanta, Latto’s hometown, sparking conversations among fans on social media. “No Atlanta is crazy. Ms. Georgia peach,” one user commented, highlighting the surprise at the omission.

Fans eager to secure their spot can take advantage of the Citi cardholder pre-sale, which is already underway. Additional pre-sales are scheduled throughout the week, with general on-sale tickets becoming available on Friday, August 16, at 10 a.m. local time via Latto’s official website.

- Advertisement -

Latto’s Sugar Honey Iced Tea album, which dropped on August 9, has been making waves with its star-studded features. The album includes collaborations with artists like Ciara, Coco Jones, Hunxho, Young Nudy, Teezo Touchdown, Megan Thee Stallion, and tourmate Mariah the Scientist. This tour is set to showcase not only Latto’s latest work but also the synergy between her and her fellow Atlanta-based artists, promising an unforgettable experience for concert-goers.

While the North American leg of the tour is set in stone, fans in Europe, Africa, and Australia can look forward to potential dates in 2025, with details to be announced at a later time.

Oct. 25 — Tampa, Fla. @ Yuengling Center

Oct. 27 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Oct. 28 — Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

Oct. 29 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

Oct. 31 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center

Nov. 1 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Nov. 3 — Bridgeport, Conn. @ Total Mortgage Arena

Nov. 4 — Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Nov. 7 — Toronto, Ontario @ HISTORY

Nov. 11 — Detroit, Mich. @ Fox Theatre

Nov. 12 — Chicago, Ill. @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Nov. 15 — Dallas, Texas @ South Side Ballroom

Nov. 16 — Houston, Texas @ 713 Music Hall

Nov. 17 — Austin, Texas @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

Nov. 21 — San Diego, Calif. @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Nov. 25 — Seattle, Wash. @ WAMU Theater

Nov. 26 — Vancouver, B.C. @ PNE Forum

Nov. 29 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Dec. 1 — Inglewood, Calif. @ YouTube Theater

Dec. 4 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Financial Theatre

Dec. 5 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Brooklyn Bowl

Dec. 7 — Denver, Co. @ Fillmore Auditorium