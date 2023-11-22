Lana Del Rey’s Astrological Revelation: A Cancer in the Spotlight

My Cancer is Sun, and my Leo is Moon: Lana Del Rey was so surprised when she discovered she was a Cancer sign that she wanted to include this small reminder in the lyrics of ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’, ‘I have the sun in Cancer, and the moon in Leo‘.

It might seem like a trivial matter, but for the pop star, who is passionate about astrology, the revelation caused a small earthquake in her daily life. A brief summary of previous episodes: Lana Del Rey’s astrological chart, compiled with birth data such as location, day, and time, has been a topic of debate for some years. This chart would reveal the fundamental characteristics of a person’s character. For Lana Del Rey, born on June 21, on the cusp between Gemini and Cancer, it has always been a thorny issue.

In the interview with Harper’s Bazaar (around minute 4:20), she says: ‘All my life, I believed I was a Gemini. It’s crazy. And then I found out I didn’t fall into the sign for just a few hours. So I threw away all the jewelry that depicted the Gemini symbol,’ including 14-carat gold trinkets. But no worries: they were promptly replaced with jewelry featuring the Cancer symbol.

Del Rey concluded: ‘I feel very connected to Cancer’s characteristics. I have a lot of little diamond crabs. I have a backpack always ready for the end of the world, I have a car with a trailer, and I carry everything on my back, just like a crab. And I’m a waterfall, I cry a lot‘.

Statements like these, indeed, could only come from a Cancer.

To remind you, Lana will be from the headliners at Primavera Sound 2024 alongside SZA, Pulp, Peggy Gou and others.

