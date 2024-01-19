Lana Del Rey Teases Enigmatic New Song: ‘Henry, Come On’

Lana Del Rey has left fans buzzing with anticipation as she teased a snippet of her upcoming song, “Henry, Come On,” via Instagram. The brief audio clip, accompanied by a Polaroid of the singer, features delicate finger-picked guitar and intriguing lyrics that suggest a reflective tone. Del Rey’s caption, “Henry, come on,” adds an air of mystery to the teaser. The singer also tagged country producer and songwriter Luke Laird, hinting at a potential collaboration.

Lana Del Rey’s last album, the Grammy-nominated “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” was released in March 2023. Since then, she has treated fans to a cover of John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads” and has been confirmed as a headliner for the 2024 Coachella festival, further solidifying her presence in the music scene. With the teaser for “Henry, Come On,” Lana Del Rey continues to captivate audiences and keep them eagerly awaiting her next musical venture.