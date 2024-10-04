Kylie Minogue Announces North American Leg of ‘Tension’ Tour: Full Dates and Ticket Information

Kylie Minogue has exciting news for her fans in North America: she’s officially bringing her highly anticipated Tension tour to the US and Canada next spring! Following the announcement of shows across Australia, Asia, and the UK, the pop superstar has now revealed the dates for the North American leg of her tour, which will run from March to May 2025.

The North American Tension tour kicks off on March 29 at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, followed by a stop in Montreal at the Bell Centre the very next day. From there, Minogue will visit major cities across the US, including Chicago, Atlanta, Orlando, Austin, San Francisco, Seattle, and Denver, before wrapping up the leg at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on May 2.

This tour is in support of Kylie’s 2023 album Tension and the upcoming release of Tension II, which is set to drop on October 18. Fans can expect a high-energy performance featuring new tracks like “Lights Camera Action,” alongside classic hits that have made Minogue a global pop icon.

Tickets for the US and Canadian shows go on sale Friday, October 11 at 10am local time, with presale options starting on October 8 for Amex cardholders and October 9 for other early access buyers. Don’t miss the chance to see Kylie live on this unforgettable tour! Visit the official ticketing website for more details.

North American Tension Tour Dates:

March 29 : Toronto, Scotiabank Arena

: Toronto, Scotiabank Arena March 30 : Montreal, Bell Centre

: Montreal, Bell Centre April 2 : Chicago, United Center

: Chicago, United Center April 5 : Atlanta, State Farm Arena

: Atlanta, State Farm Arena April 7 : Orlando, Amway Center

: Orlando, Amway Center April 10 : Austin, Moody Center

: Austin, Moody Center April 15 : San Francisco, Chase Center

: San Francisco, Chase Center April 20 : Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena

: Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena April 25 : Denver, Ball Arena

: Denver, Ball Arena May 2: Los Angeles, Crypto.com Arena

Get ready to secure your spot for one of pop music’s biggest tours of 2025!