Kylie Minogue Announces “Tension II” Album & 2025 World Tour: Dates, Collaborations, and More

Pop superstar Kylie Minogue is back with exciting news for fans worldwide! On October 18, Kylie will release her highly anticipated new album, Tension II, featuring 13 brand-new tracks. The album will showcase collaborations with some of the biggest names in music, including Sia, Orville Peck, Diplo, The Blessed Madonna, Bebe Rexha, and Tove Lo. The lead single, “Lights Camera Action,” drops on September 27.

The Tension II tracklist promises a vibrant mix of songs that fans are already buzzing about:

Lights Camera Action Taboo Someone for Me Good as Gone Kiss Bang Bang Diamonds Hello Dance to the Music Shoulda Left Ya Edge of Saturday Night (ft. The Blessed Madonna) My Oh My (ft. Bebe Rexha & Tove Lo) Midnight Ride (ft. Orville Peck & Diplo) Dance Alone (ft. Sia)

But that’s not all—Kylie is also gearing up for her 2025 world tour to celebrate the Tension II era. Starting in February 2025, the tour will kick off in Perth, Australia, before heading to Asia and the United Kingdom, with dates for North and South America to be announced soon. Highlights of the tour include performances in major cities like Sydney, Melbourne, Tokyo, Bangkok, London, and Manchester.

Kylie Minogue’s Tension Tour 2025: UK Dates

MAY 2025

16 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

17 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

19 – Manchester, AO Arena

22 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

23 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena

26 – London, The O2

27 – London, The O2

30 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

31 – Birmingham, bp pulse LIVE

Tickets for the UK leg of the tour will go on sale at 10 AM on September 27. Kylie is promising “beautiful and wild moments” for her fans, and with this powerhouse of collaborators and her legendary stage presence, it’s set to be an unforgettable experience.

Stay tuned for more announcements and ticket information for other regions as the countdown to the Tension Tour 2025 begins.

02-15 Perth, Australia – RAC Arena

02-18 Adelaide, Australia – AEC Arena

02-20 February Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

02-21 Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

02-26 Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

03-01 Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

03-02 Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

03-10 Bangkok, Thailand – TBA

03-12 Tokyo, Japan – TBA

03-15 Kaohsiung, Taiwan – TBA

03-17 Manila, Philippines – TBA

05-16 Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro

05-17 Newcastle, England – Utilita Arena

05-19 Manchester, England – AO Arena

05-22 Liverpool, England – M&S Bank Arena

05-23 Sheffield, England – Utilita Arena

05-26 London, England – The O2

05-27 London, England – The O2

05-30 Nottingham, England – Motorpoint Arena

05-31 Birmingham, England – BP Pulse Live