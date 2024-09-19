Kylie Minogue Announces “Tension II” Album & 2025 World Tour: Dates, Collaborations, and More

Pop superstar Kylie Minogue is back with exciting news for fans worldwide! On October 18, Kylie will release her highly anticipated new album, Tension II, featuring 13 brand-new tracks. The album will showcase collaborations with some of the biggest names in music, including Sia, Orville Peck, Diplo, The Blessed Madonna, Bebe Rexha, and Tove Lo. The lead single, “Lights Camera Action,” drops on September 27.
The Tension II tracklist promises a vibrant mix of songs that fans are already buzzing about:
- Lights Camera Action
- Taboo
- Someone for Me
- Good as Gone
- Kiss Bang Bang
- Diamonds
- Hello
- Dance to the Music
- Shoulda Left Ya
- Edge of Saturday Night (ft. The Blessed Madonna)
- My Oh My (ft. Bebe Rexha & Tove Lo)
- Midnight Ride (ft. Orville Peck & Diplo)
- Dance Alone (ft. Sia)
But that’s not all—Kylie is also gearing up for her 2025 world tour to celebrate the Tension II era. Starting in February 2025, the tour will kick off in Perth, Australia, before heading to Asia and the United Kingdom, with dates for North and South America to be announced soon. Highlights of the tour include performances in major cities like Sydney, Melbourne, Tokyo, Bangkok, London, and Manchester.
Kylie Minogue’s Tension Tour 2025: UK Dates
MAY 2025
- 16 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- 17 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
- 19 – Manchester, AO Arena
- 22 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
- 23 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena
- 26 – London, The O2
- 27 – London, The O2
- 30 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
- 31 – Birmingham, bp pulse LIVE
Tickets for the UK leg of the tour will go on sale at 10 AM on September 27. Kylie is promising “beautiful and wild moments” for her fans, and with this powerhouse of collaborators and her legendary stage presence, it’s set to be an unforgettable experience.
Stay tuned for more announcements and ticket information for other regions as the countdown to the Tension Tour 2025 begins.
02-15 Perth, Australia – RAC Arena
02-18 Adelaide, Australia – AEC Arena
02-20 February Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena
02-21 Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena
02-26 Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre
03-01 Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena
03-02 Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena
03-10 Bangkok, Thailand – TBA
03-12 Tokyo, Japan – TBA
03-15 Kaohsiung, Taiwan – TBA
03-17 Manila, Philippines – TBA
05-16 Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro
05-17 Newcastle, England – Utilita Arena
05-19 Manchester, England – AO Arena
05-22 Liverpool, England – M&S Bank Arena
05-23 Sheffield, England – Utilita Arena
05-26 London, England – The O2
05-27 London, England – The O2
05-30 Nottingham, England – Motorpoint Arena
05-31 Birmingham, England – BP Pulse Live