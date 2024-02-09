KSHMR Unleashes Psy-Trance Gem ‘All Night’ and Announces North American Club Tour

The production maestro teams up with Sarah de Warren – under her alter ego gritney – for a diversified psy-trance-influenced gem that combines elements of driving bass, progressive melodies, and gritney’s ethereal vocals to make for a real club heater.

Fans will get plenty of chances to hear “All Night” live this year as KSHMR embarks on a 15-stop North America club tour starting on February 9th.

He’s hitting some of the continent’s most famous clubs, such as DC’s Echostage, LA’s Academy and Exchange, Chicago’s PRYSM, and Brooklyn’s Avant Gardner, to name a few, leading his way and building up the momentum for his mainstage performance at Ultra Music Festival next month.

- Advertisement -

KSHMR also just launched his new bi-weekly Dharma Radio show, which began with broadcasts on Insomniac Radio’s online platform and will be internationally syndicated on dozens of stations around the world. It’s also available on YouTube, Soundcloud & Apple Podcasts.

With such an incredible beginning to the year, we can’t wait to see what else KSHMR has up his sleeve.

“Working with gritney was so easy and natural. We had just written ‘Tears On The Dancefloor’ together with Hannah and were eager to start something new. gritney actually came to my birthday, and it was there that I played her the beat for ‘All Night.’ It didn’t take her long to write the lyrics, and from there, it was just a matter of perfecting the production. I’m really happy with psy-trance influence and a melody reminiscent of old dance tracks from when I was young” – KSHMR

KSHMR‘s North America Club Tour (Tickets):

Feb 09 – Echostage – Washington, DC

Feb 10 – Rebel – Toronto, ON

Feb 16 – 1015 Folsom – San Francisco, CA

Feb 17 – Nova – San Diego, CA

Feb 23 – TBC

Feb 24 – Big Night Live – Boston, MA

Mar 01 – Harbour Event & Convention Center – Vancouver, BC

Mar 02 – PRYSM Nightclub – Chicago, IL

Mar 08 – Academy – Los Angeles, CA

Mar 09 – Exchange – Los Angeles, CA

Mar 15 – New City Gas – Montreal, QC

Mar 16 – Harrah’s Resort – Atlantic City, NJ

Mar 29 – NOTO – Houston, TX

Mar 30 – Great Hall at Avant Gardner – Brooklyn, NY

Apr 05 – The Church Nightclub – Denver, CO