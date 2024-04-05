KSHMR and 22Bullets Release Enchanting Club Record “Devotion”

LA-based KSHMR is back with a massive new release that celebrates an equally significant milestone in the form of “Devotion,” a club record he’s been taking on tour in honor of his 10-year anniversary as a DJ and producer under the KSHMR moniker.

Always one to embrace his Indian heritage as well as honor other cultures around the world, he teamed up with Thai artist 22Bullets for the new track. “Devotion” fuses hard-hitting basslines with dynamic instrumental synths and KSHMR’s trademark melodies, making for a truly entrancing sonic experience that breaks away from genre constructs and exists in an exhilarating category of its own, all built around the famous sample from Nomad’s 1990’s hit “(I Wanna Give You) Devotion.”

The track has already proven to be a favorite during KSHMR’s live sets on his North American club tour and Ultra Music Festival Miami Main Stage performance last month, which celebrates a decade of the KSHMR project since the 2014 debut of “Megalodon.”

Thailand’s 22Bullets has previously collaborated with the likes of David Guetta, Ty Dolla $ign, Fedde Le Grand, and more, and has released music on KSHMR’s Dharma imprint; home to electronic dance music from around the world. Their previous collaboration “It Isn’t Me” released on the label in 2022. Catch “Devotion” live and see KSHMR live on tour this year.

“I’ve been wanting to work with 22Bullets on a track for my sets for a long time; he’s one of my favorite up-and-coming producers that’s released on my label Dharma before. He’s also one of the few producers representing Thailand in the electronic scene. Flipping this sample was the perfect collaboration, I knew it would get big reactions live. It’s been a big hit throughout my sets on this club tour celebrating 10 years of KSHMR.” – KSHMR

“Working with Niles on this second collaboration is an honor. I had always wanted to do a club track with him and this one fits perfectly for our sounds. Working on this classic sample has been fun and I feel we made something exciting for the fans.” – 22Bullets