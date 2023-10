- Advertisement -

The new addictive release that samples the 2003 hit by Lumidee, Busta Rhymes & Fabolous, ‘Never Leave You (Uh Oooh, Uh, Oooh).’

The rising Kris Kross Amsterdam, who have dominated the charts with their megahits like ‘Sex’ & ‘Whenever,’ collaborate once again with hitmaker Conor Maynard & SERA, releasing the song that captivates from the very first listen, ‘Stay (Never Leave).’

Find and listen to ‘Stay (Never Leave)’ digitally, here: