Kraftwerk’s 50 Years of Autobahn Tour: New 2025 Dates Announced

Kraftwerk Celebrates 50 Years of Autobahn with New North American Tour Dates

In 2025, legendary electronic pioneers Kraftwerk—led by Ralf Hütter—will return to North America to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their groundbreaking album, Autobahn, and their first U.S. tour in 1975. Known for their cutting-edge multimedia concerts, Kraftwerk has added five new tour dates in Las Vegas, Seattle, Reno, Phoenix, and Berkeley, CA.

Tickets for the newly announced shows go on sale this Friday, January 24, at 10 AM local time via the official website: kraftwerktour25.com.

New Dates for the Tour

Mark your calendars for these newly announced dates:

April 4, 2025 : Las Vegas, NV – Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas

: Las Vegas, NV – Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas April 9, 2025 : Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre

: Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre April 11, 2025 : Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort and Casino

: Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort and Casino April 14, 2025 : Phoenix, AZ – Orpheum Theatre

: Phoenix, AZ – Orpheum Theatre April 18, 2025: Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre

These dates join a robust North American tour beginning March 6, 2025, in Philadelphia, PA, and including stops in major cities like New York, Chicago, and Miami. The tour also features two performances at Coachella on April 13 and 20.

A Total Work of Art

Kraftwerk concerts are renowned as a “Gesamtkunstwerk”—a total work of art that combines music, visuals, and performance art into an unforgettable experience. Fans can expect dazzling visuals and iconic tracks performed live in a tribute to their trailblazing album Autobahn, originally composed by Ralf Hütter and Florian Schneider in 1974.

Last year, Kraftwerk celebrated Autobahn’s 50th anniversary with a critically acclaimed nine-night concert series at Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles, earning rave reviews for their immersive multimedia performances.

Complete Tour Schedule

The full 2025 North America tour includes the following cities and venues:

March Dates:

March 6 : Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

: Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall March 7 : Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE (Limited Tickets Remain)

: Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE (Limited Tickets Remain) March 8 : Toronto, ON – Massey Hall (Limited Tickets Remain)

: Toronto, ON – Massey Hall (Limited Tickets Remain) March 10: Montreal, QC – SOLD OUT

…and more, with stops in Boston, New York, Atlanta, and Detroit.

April Dates (Including New Dates):

Tickets for the new dates go on sale January 24, while previously announced shows are available now. Visit kraftwerktour25.com for details.

Celebrate 50 years of Autobahn with one of the most influential bands in electronic music history. Experience the future of music, visuals, and performance art—live. Don’t miss out!