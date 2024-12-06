Kraftwerk 2025 North American Tour: Celebrating 50 Years of Autobahn

Kraftwerk Announces 2025 North American Tour to Celebrate 50 Years of Autobahn

Kraftwerk is heading back to North America in 2025 to honor the 50th anniversary of their groundbreaking album Autobahn. The tour will feature their signature multimedia concerts, blending music, visuals, and performance art, providing a fully immersive experience.

To kick off the celebration, Tony Hawk—longtime Kraftwerk fan—shared a promotional video of himself skateboarding on a half-pipe soundtracked by the German electronic pioneers, showing how their music continues to inspire across generations.

Tickets for the Autobahn 50th Anniversary Tour go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with presale access available now.

Check out the full list of dates below:

Kraftwerk 2025 Tour Dates

March 6 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

Get ready to immerse yourself in the future-retro world of Kraftwerk as they revisit one of their most influential albums.