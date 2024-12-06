back to top
Kraftwerk 2025 North American Tour: Celebrating 50 Years of Autobahn

Experience Kraftwerk’s Autobahn 50th Anniversary Tour: A Multimedia Music Spectacle Across North America

Kraftwerk Announces 2025 North American Tour to Celebrate 50 Years of Autobahn

Kraftwerk is heading back to North America in 2025 to honor the 50th anniversary of their groundbreaking album Autobahn. The tour will feature their signature multimedia concerts, blending music, visuals, and performance art, providing a fully immersive experience.

To kick off the celebration, Tony Hawk—longtime Kraftwerk fan—shared a promotional video of himself skateboarding on a half-pipe soundtracked by the German electronic pioneers, showing how their music continues to inspire across generations.

Tickets for the Autobahn 50th Anniversary Tour go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with presale access available now.

Check out the full list of dates below:

Kraftwerk 2025 Tour Dates

  • March 6 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
  • March 7 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors
  • March 8 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
  • March 10 – Montreal, QC @ Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, Place des Arts
  • March 11 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre
  • March 13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
  • March 14 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
  • March 16 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem
  • March 17 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium
  • March 19 – Orlando, FL @ Steinmetz Hall at the Dr. Phillips Center
  • March 20 – Miami, FL @ Adrienne Arsht Center
  • March 23 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
  • March 24 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater
  • March 25 – Memphis, TN @ Overton Park Shell
  • March 26 – Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle
  • March 28 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre
  • March 29 – Chicago, IL @ The Auditorium
  • March 30 – Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theatre
  • March 31 – Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre
  • April 2 – Denver, CO @ Ellie Caulkins Opera House
  • April 6 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium
  • April 7 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
  • April 13 – Indio, CA @ Coachella
  • April 16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union
  • April 20 – Indio, CA @ Coachella
  • April 23 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall
  • April 24 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

Get ready to immerse yourself in the future-retro world of Kraftwerk as they revisit one of their most influential albums.

