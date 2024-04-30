Knotfest Iowa 2024: Unleashing 25 Years of Metal Mayhem with Slipknot

Get ready to rock out with Slipknot at Knotfest Iowa 2024, celebrating 25 years of metal madness! 🎉🤘

On September 21, join Slipknot in their hometown of Des Moines, Iowa, for an epic one-day festival at Water Works Park. Headlining with a set that pays homage to their iconic self-titled debut album, Slipknot promises to deliver a performance that will leave fans in awe.

But that’s not all – the Knotfest Museum is getting a makeover, showcasing artifacts and memorabilia from Slipknot’s illustrious 25-year journey. Dive into the band’s history and immerse yourself in the chaos and creativity that define Slipknot.

And the lineup? It’s a metalhead’s dream come true! With performances by Till Lindemann of Rammstein, the brutal sounds of Knocked Loose, and more, Knotfest Iowa 2024 is set to be an unforgettable experience for all who attend.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, May 3, at 10 a.m. CT via the Knotfest website. But don’t wait – snag your spot in the pit during the premium presale starting tomorrow, April 30, at 10 a.m. CT.

Join Slipknot and special guests as they celebrate 25 years of metal mayhem at Knotfest Iowa 2024. Get ready to mosh, scream, and headbang your way through an epic night of music and madness! 🤘🔥