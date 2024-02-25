Kiesza’s Return: Bridging Dance and Pop in New Song “Dancing and Crying”

Kiesza, the Canadian force behind the billion-stream success “Hideaway,” returns with the titular song from her upcoming album “Dancing and Crying, Vol 1.” Co-written with Grammy-nominated songwriter K Sotomayor and producer Sugar Jesus, the song seamlessly blends Kiesza’s dance music roots with the captivating pop vibes of Dua Lipa and Kylie Minogue.

“Dancing and Crying” is more than just a simple melody. It’s a journey, an opus with Kiesza’s words bridging the gap between her folk singing roots and the pulsating rhythms that made her a global star. The song reflects her artistic evolution from “Hideaway,” showcasing a genre fusion that promises to captivate longtime fans and newcomers alike. This is just the beginning of “Dancing and Crying, Vol 1,” and the electrifying titular song sets the stage for an unforgettable musical adventure. Get ready to move because Kiesza is back and wilder than ever.

“My new song, ‘Dancing and Crying,’ was the initial spark that ignited this upcoming volume of music. It was the first song we started with Sugar Jesus and the last one completed for this volume. ‘Dancing and Crying’ is an Opus. A series of contrasting musical ideas, woven together by a foundation of house beats and basslines, bridges the gap between my folk heritage and the dance music that marked my place on the world stage. When my close friend, Grammy-nominated songwriter K. Sotomayor, joined our writing team, we revisited this song with fresh ears. Together, the three of us brought it to completion, with a new perspective on the journey we had embarked on, both together and individually. So, in a way, ‘Dancing and Crying’ is both the beginning and the end of Vol. 1. You can think of this titular piece as the MC of the series, preparing you for what lies ahead. This song is the catalyst for everything that has come and will unfold in this chapter. From its core stemmed the vision as a whole, from which all else has and will unfold.” – Kiesza