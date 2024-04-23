Kevin McKay, Skylin3 – The Way I Are

Milan-based DJ and producer Skylin3 is making waves in 2024 with a string of chart-topping hits. Following his successful collaboration with Raffa FL, his rendition of “Naughty Girl” has secured a spot in the tech house charts. With an upcoming release on Repopular Mars and an exciting collaboration with Kevin McKay on the horizon, Skylin3’s career is on the ascent.

His latest track, “The Way I Are,” is a reimagining of Timbaland’s 2007 hit featuring Keri Hilson and D.O.E. Skylin3 transforms the electro-tinged R&B classic into a massive synth-driven monster, injecting new life into the mid-noughties electroclash era. For DJs seeking to infuse their sets with nostalgic energy, “The Way I Are” is the perfect addition. Get ready to dance to Skylin3’s electrifying beats!