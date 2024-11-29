Kesha Drops New Single “Delusional” Amid AI Artwork Controversy

Kesha’s “Delusional” Challenges Boundaries with Bold Lyrics and AI Artwork

Kesha has unveiled her latest single, Delusional, marking another milestone in her career following her liberation from Dr. Luke’s Kemosabe Records. Co-written with Madison Love and Zhone, who also co-produced the track, Delusional is an emotionally charged anthem that reflects Kesha’s raw vulnerability and creative resurgence.

Building on the success of Joyride, her first release after gaining independence, Delusional blends sharp lyrics with a commanding beat, showcasing Kesha’s evolving artistry. The track’s announcement, however, has not been without controversy. Fans have pointed out that the cover art appears AI-generated, with noticeable misspellings of the song’s title. Despite the backlash, Kesha has remained silent on the issue, leaving some to wonder if the choice was a deliberate artistic statement.

The release follows a string of creative projects from Kesha, including her recent collaboration with Charli XCX on the “Spring Breakers” remix and a Spotify cover of Lindsey Buckingham’s classic. Delusional adds to her post-Kemosabe era, signaling a bold new chapter for the pop star.

Whether intentional or not, the AI-inspired artwork and unapologetically daring lyrics of Delusional have sparked conversations, cementing Kesha’s role as a fearless, boundary-pushing artist. Listen to Delusional now and join the buzz surrounding this captivating new release.