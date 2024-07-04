Kesha Embarks on a New Chapter with Electrifying Single “Joyride”

Kesha has made a powerful return with her latest single, “Joyride,” her first release of 2024 and a milestone as her inaugural track under her own label, Kesha Records. This electrifying anthem, co-written with Zhone and Madison Love, was first performed live at Brooklyn’s Planet Pride and has now been officially released with a dynamic lyric video.

“Joyride” signifies a triumphant new beginning for Kesha, following her departure from Dr. Luke’s Kemosabe Records and RCA. This independence comes after a lengthy and turbulent relationship with the label, culminating in a series of legal battles that ended with a settlement in 2023. The single is a celebration of her newfound freedom, echoing the self-empowerment themes of her previous albums, Rainbow and High Road.

Musically, “Joyride” marks a return to Kesha’s signature sound, reminiscent of early hits like “Tik Tok” and “We R Who We R.” The track is an electro-pop banger, perfectly timed for summer, with catchy and memorable lyrics such as “You want kids? Well I am mother.” It’s a stark contrast to the more experimental tones of her last album, Gag Order, showcasing Kesha’s versatility and ability to evolve as an artist.

Kesha’s release of “Joyride” is aptly timed for Independence Day, underscoring her journey towards artistic and personal freedom. She is set to headline Philadelphia’s Wawa Welcome America Festival tonight, followed by a performance at Lollapalooza and an afterparty concert this summer, along with an appearance at Mexico City’s Festival Hera HSBC.

With “Joyride,” Kesha not only delivers a summer anthem but also sets the stage for an exciting new era in her career, one marked by independence and creative control. Fans can now stream the single on major platforms and join Kesha on this exhilarating new journey.