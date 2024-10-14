Charli XCX Drops ‘Spring Breakers’ Remix Featuring Kesha from New Brat Remix Album

Charli XCX has just dropped a highly anticipated remix of “Spring Breakers” featuring Kesha, as part of her newly expanded Brat remix album, Brat and It’s Completely Different but Also Still Brat. The collaboration between the two pop icons had been teased via a billboard with Kesha’s name spelled backwards in BRAT font, generating buzz across social media.

The remix, titled “Spring Breakers Featuring Kesha,” serves as a standout track from the remix LP, Brat and It’s the Same but There’s Three More Songs So It’s Not. Along with Kesha, the album boasts an impressive lineup of guest features including Ariana Grande, Caroline Polachek, The 1975, Billie Eilish, and Bon Iver.

Fans were eager for this new edition of Brat, especially since it introduces fresh collaborations while keeping the spirit of the original album alive. Charli XCX, known for pushing the boundaries of pop music, has once again delivered a dynamic and innovative project.

The expanded Brat album includes a total of three new tracks, and despite its self-referential title, this version feels refreshingly different. Whether it’s the bold remix with Kesha or the contributions from other major artists, the album showcases Charli XCX’s ability to bring together some of the most exciting names in music today.

With Kesha’s distinctive voice and Charli’s creative flair, “Spring Breakers” is already making waves. Be sure to check out the remix, and explore the rest of the star-studded album, which is available for streaming now.