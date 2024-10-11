Charli XCX Drops Remix Album Brat: A Star-Studded Reinvention

Charli XCX has finally dropped her highly anticipated remix album Brat, and it’s a wild reinvention of her original work, featuring a who’s who of the music world. The remix album brings together a diverse lineup of collaborators, adding fresh perspectives to Charli’s hits. From Von Dutch featuring A.G. Cook and Addison Rae to Sympathy Is A Knife with Ariana Grande, each track feels like a completely new experience while still staying true to the spirit of the original Brat.

Other notable features include Girl, So Confusing with Lorde, Guess with Billie Eilish, I Think About It All the Time with Bon Iver, and Mean Girls with Julian Casablancas, which channels The Strokes’ signature sound. Caroline Polachek’s Everything Is Romantic stands out with its evocative lyrics, while Bladee brings a unique twist to Rewind. With contributions from Troye Sivan, Tinashe, The Japanese House, The 1975, and more, the album is a journey through a variety of styles and genres.

Charli XCX debuted Brat at Storm King Art Center in upstate New York, explaining the idea behind the project: “When the song comes out… there’s still so many different versions of that song that could be made.” This remix album proves exactly that, showcasing how versatile her music can be when reimagined by different artists.

