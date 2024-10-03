Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” Ties Chart Record, Poised for New Milestones

Kendrick Lamar continues to make waves with his smash hit “Not Like Us,” tying the all-time Billboard Hot Rap Songs record with Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Old Town Road.” Both tracks have held the No. 1 spot for an impressive 20 consecutive weeks, setting the stage for Lamar to potentially break this long-standing record.

Since its release in May 2024, “Not Like Us” has become a cultural phenomenon, surpassing 810 million streams and on track to hit the one billion mark by year’s end. The diss track, aimed at Drake, has not only dominated the airwaves but also resonated with West Coast rappers, adding to the competitive energy in the hip-hop community.

Its influence has been undeniable, especially following Lamar’s headlining Super Bowl performance, which further boosted the song’s omnipresence. Fans and critics alike have lauded the track for its infectious beats and sharp lyrics, cementing Lamar’s place as one of the biggest forces in music today.

In addition to its chart success, “Not Like Us” broke several streaming records. It became the fastest hip-hop track to hit 300 million Spotify streams and shattered Drake’s previous single-day record for the most streams of a hip-hop song. The track has also inspired creative fan engagement, including an in-browser game based on the music video where Lamar hits an owl piñata—a reference to Drake’s OVO brand.

As 2024 comes to a close, Kendrick Lamar’s chart dominance shows no signs of slowing. With two months left, it’s likely “Not Like Us” will surpass the 20-week record, securing yet another spot in music history.