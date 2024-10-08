Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” Breaks Record for Most Weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Rap Songs Chart

Kendrick Lamar continues to make history with his explosive single “Not Like Us“, which has now spent a record-breaking 21 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Rap Songs chart. The track, which Lamar released in May during his much-publicized feud with Drake, surpasses Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” for the most weeks at the top since the chart’s inception in 1989. The diss track, produced by pgLang/Interscope/ICLG, has become one of the defining songs of 2024.

With 17.1 million official U.S. streams in the latest tracking week, “Not Like Us” reigns supreme across multiple metrics, including streaming, sales, and radio airplay. The single also ranks No. 7 on the Radio Songs chart, securing 45.4 million in total audience impressions. Despite a slight dip in sales, Lamar’s hit remains a dominant force, earning a place among rap’s greatest chart performers.

Beyond its commercial success, the track has become a cultural phenomenon. Lamar lyrically confronts Drake, with sharp, confrontational bars accusing the Toronto rapper of being a culture vulture and more. With its infectious beat and aggressive tone, “Not Like Us” has surpassed 2Pac’s “Hit ‘Em Up” as the most streamed diss track in Spotify history. The song’s momentum even has industry insiders speculating that it could earn a GRAMMY nomination next year.

This monumental run is just the latest in a series of chart victories for Kendrick Lamar, who, along with collaborators Future and Metro Boomin, held the No. 1 spot for an incredible 27 of the last 28 weeks. As “Not Like Us” resets the leaderboard, it’s clear Lamar’s dominance is far from over.