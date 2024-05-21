Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Alright’ Became the Top Classic Hip-Hop Single on Spotify

Kendrick Lamar‘s iconic song “Alright,” released in 2015 and produced by Pharrell Williams, has achieved a historic milestone in the music industry. The song now holds the title of the top classic hip-hop single in the history of Spotify streaming, amassing a total of 686 million streams on the platform.

“Alright” is not just a successful single; it is a symbol of our times. Since its release, the song has been embraced by the public as a sort of anthem for the Black community, especially during a period of intense social and political upheaval in the United States. Its lyrics, with the recurring message “We gon’ be alright,” provided hope and strength to many people facing police violence and racial inequalities.

The song’s production by Pharrell Williams adds a unique energy, combining classic hip-hop elements with modern beats and a funky vibe. The collaboration between Kendrick Lamar and Pharrell paid off, creating a piece that remains relevant and influential.

- Advertisement -

“Alright” is undoubtedly one of the most important songs of the last decade. Its success on Spotify is a testament to its timeless value and its wide-reaching impact. In a world where music consumption through streaming platforms is becoming increasingly dominant, the fact that a 2015 song can continue to attract listeners to such an extent is truly remarkable.

Through “Alright,” Kendrick Lamar has left an indelible mark on music history and significantly contributed to the evolution of hip-hop. The achievement of 686 million streams on Spotify highlights the power of the song and its significance in contemporary culture.

Our top 10 of 100 greatest hip-hop songs of the streaming era #SpotifyCLASSICS

1. Kendrick Lamar – “Alright”

2. Cardi B – “Bodak Yellow”

3. Drake – “God’s Plan”

4. Lil Uzi Vert – “XO Tour Llif3”

5. Future – “March Madness”

6. Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad and Boujee”

7. Travis… pic.twitter.com/YhZAqx09Tj — RapCaviar (@RapCaviar) May 20, 2024