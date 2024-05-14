Kendrick Lamar Tops Billboard Hot 100 Again with ‘Not Like Us’

For the third time in 2024, Kendrick Lamar has clinched the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100. Following his previous chart-toppers “Like That” and “We Don’t Trust You,” Lamar’s latest release, “Not Like Us,” has ascended to the top position. This marks Lamar’s fourth No. 1 hit, adding to his impressive track record which includes 2017’s “Humble.” and his collaboration with Taylor Swift on 2015’s “Bad Blood.”

The ongoing feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake has continued to capture headlines and dominate the charts. “Not Like Us” is another direct hit at Drake, whose own diss track, “Family Matters,” reached No. 7 earlier this year. Lamar’s “Not Like Us” broke records upon its release, becoming the most streamed hip-hop song in a single day on Spotify with 6.8 million plays. This record-breaking momentum has been a significant factor in Lamar’s continued chart success.

Both rappers have exchanged a series of pointed diss tracks throughout the year, including Lamar’s “6:16 in LA” and “Meet the Grahams,” and Drake’s responses like “Push Ups” and “The Heart Part 6.” Their lyrical battles have not only fueled their rivalry but also kept fans eagerly anticipating each new release.

As the beef intensifies, other artists have also started weighing in, further stoking the flames of competition. With “Not Like Us” now at No. 1 and showing no signs of slowing down, Kendrick Lamar’s dominance on the charts and in the ongoing rap feud is more evident than ever.