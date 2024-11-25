Kendrick Lamar Drops “Squabble Up” Video From Surprise Album GNX

Kendrick Lamar’s surprise album GNX, released last Friday (Nov. 22), has taken the music world by storm. Adding to the excitement, the rapper just dropped a vibrant music video for the track “Squabble Up,” directed by longtime collaborator Calmatic and executive-produced by Lamar and Dave Free.

The video shows Lamar in a muted green room, dancing, sitting, and even reading a fictional book titled How to Be More Like Kendrick Lamar for Dummies. Alongside him, various characters appear, including a child bouncing a car. One standout moment sees Lamar holding a sign that reads, “Jesus saves gangsters too!”

The visual is filled with easter eggs for fans to decode, including a reference to Isaac Hayes’ Black Moses album cover and a poster for the Dec. 14 Compton Christmas Parade—leading to speculation that Lamar may perform.

The buzz doesn’t stop there. GNX is dominating the charts, with every track occupying Spotify’s U.S. Top 10. Featuring contributions from artists like SZA, Kamasi Washington, and Jack Antonoff, the album continues Kendrick Lamar’s legacy of innovation and introspection.

Check out the “Squabble Up” video now and stream GNX on all major platforms!