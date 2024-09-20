Kavinsky, Phoenix and Angèle Release Viral “Nightcall” Studio Version After Record-Breaking Olympic Performance

Kavinsky, Phoenix and Angèle have teamed up to release a highly anticipated studio version of “Nightcall“, following their stunning performance at the Paris 2024 Olympics closing ceremony. Originally written by Kavinsky in collaboration with Daft Punk’s Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and famously featured in the opening sequence of Drive (2011), this new rendition has taken the music world by storm. With vocals from both Phoenix frontman Thomas Mars and Belgian pop star Angèle, this reimagined version brings a fresh twist to the iconic track.

Their Olympic performance of “Nightcall“ made waves, setting a new record as the most Shazamed song in a single day. Phoenix not only contributed vocally but also co-produced the track alongside Kavinsky. The collaboration marks a new milestone in the careers of all three artists, blending their unique styles into a viral sensation.

Fans of Phoenix, Angèle, and Kavinsky can now stream the studio version and enjoy a piece of what became a historic moment during the Olympics. As “Nightcall” continues to climb charts and gather attention, its Shazam record-breaking achievement further cements the track’s place in pop culture history.

