Kavinsky’s “Nightcall” Breaks Shazam Record After Paris 2024 Olympic Closing Ceremony

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games have not only left a mark on the world of sports but also on the global music scene, with French electro-pop artist Kavinsky’s track “Nightcall” setting a new record for the most Shazamed song in a single day. The 2010 single, which initially gained popularity through its inclusion in the film Drive, surged to the top of Shazam’s Top 200 Global chart after its electrifying performance at the Olympic closing ceremony on August 11th.

The event, held at the iconic Stade de France, saw “Nightcall” Shazamed an astonishing 6,921,000 times, surpassing the previous record held by Tones And I’s viral hit “Dance Monkey.” The song’s resurgence highlights the enduring appeal of the French Touch musical movement, which was a central theme of the ceremony curated by director Thomas Jolly.

The Paris 2024 Olympic closing ceremony was a celebration of French musical talent, featuring an impressive lineup of artists. Alongside Kavinsky, the stage was shared by Phoenix, AIR, and other international acts like Billie Eilish and Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig. Phoenix’s “Lisztomania” and Billie Eilish’s “Birds Of A Feather,” both performed during the ceremony, now occupy the second and third spots on Shazam’s global chart, further cementing the influence of this grand event.

The ceremony didn’t just boost Kavinsky’s profile; it also brought renewed attention to other French artists. Phoenix, known for their vibrant indie rock sound, saw multiple tracks enter Shazam’s Top 10, including “If I Ever Feel Better,” “1901,” and “Tonight (feat. Ezra Koenig).” Meanwhile, AIR’s “Playground Love,” a classic from The Virgin Suicides soundtrack, also secured a spot in the Top 10, illustrating the enduring power of their music.

The success of these French artists on a global platform underscores the impact of the Olympics on music discovery and fan engagement. As the world watched the grand finale of the Paris 2024 Games, the blend of sports and music created a perfect storm, driving millions to Shazam their favorite tracks from the ceremony.

This historic moment for Kavinsky and other French artists showcases the power of international events in revitalizing and popularizing music across the globe. While “Nightcall” and its peers have yet to surpass the all-time Shazam leaders like Gotye’s “Somebody That I Used To Know” and Passenger’s “Let Her Go,” their recent achievements are a testament to the ongoing influence of the French Touch and the global appeal of the Paris Olympics.