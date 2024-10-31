Kaskade and Wilkinson’s “Shine On” Blends House and Drum & Bass in a Mesmerizing New Track

Kaskade and Wilkinson have joined forces with London-based singer Paige Cavell to deliver “Shine On,” an enthralling new single that marries house and drum & bass. Debuted on BBC Radio 1’s New Music Show, this genre-blending track combines Kaskade’s signature smooth, atmospheric production with Wilkinson’s drum & bass expertise, offering fans a refreshing new sound.

The collaboration has been in the works for over six years, sparked by Kaskade’s admiration for Wilkinson’s work and a shared desire to experiment with drum & bass elements. “Shine On” opens with delicate piano notes, building into Cavell’s soaring vocals, before hitting a pulse-pounding drop that unleashes the full force of drum & bass. Fans first got a taste of this captivating track during a special Halloween performance in Seattle, where the song’s high-energy and evocative vibe made it an instant crowd favorite.

Both artists are thrilled with the result, having overcome geographical distance and musical differences to create this powerful collaboration. Wilkinson describes the process as “London to LA,” and Kaskade reflects on how the song evolved from a slower, house-inspired idea to the high-tempo, energizing track they ultimately released. “Shine On” is more than just a song—it’s a bold fusion that highlights the creative potential in today’s genre-bending music scene.

Check out “Shine On” on all major streaming platforms and prepare to experience this unique blend of house and drum & bass live as Kaskade and Wilkinson perform it at upcoming shows.