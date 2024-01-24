Kanye West announces three volumes of ‘Vultures’ and the new release dates

Do you believe it? Do we believe it? But most importantly, does he believe it? It seems so. Kanye has returned to talk about his music, announcing 3 volumes of Vultures, the anticipated joint album with Ty Dolla $ign. Talk of this album began in September when it seemed possible that Ye could present it in Italy, at Campovolo. However, bureaucracy got in the way, and everything fell through.

The rapper, along with Ty, initially announced a series of listening parties in stadiums (which did not happen) and later held a couple of surprise events in Miami in December. The album was initially postponed from mid-December to the 31st, then given a new date (not honored) on January 12.

Now, after a few weeks of silence, here’s the new announcement (spoiled first by designer Goša Rubčinskij): there will be three volumes of Vultures, released on February 9, March 8, and April 5, respectively. For the first time, a video trailer for the album directed by artist and filmmaker Jon Rafman has also been released.

