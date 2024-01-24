Greek Edition

Kanye West announces three volumes of ‘Vultures’ and the new release dates

The much-anticipated and repeatedly delayed joint album with Ty Dolla $ign triples in volume. But a doubt remains: will Ye adhere to the new dates of February 9, March 8, and April 5? Watch the trailer.

By Hit Channel
In
Hip-Hop
Kanye West

Do you believe it? Do we believe it? But most importantly, does he believe it? It seems so. Kanye has returned to talk about his music, announcing 3 volumes of Vultures, the anticipated joint album with Ty Dolla $ign. Talk of this album began in September when it seemed possible that Ye could present it in Italy, at Campovolo. However, bureaucracy got in the way, and everything fell through.

The rapper, along with Ty, initially announced a series of listening parties in stadiums (which did not happen) and later held a couple of surprise events in Miami in December. The album was initially postponed from mid-December to the 31st, then given a new date (not honored) on January 12.

Now, after a few weeks of silence, here’s the new announcement (spoiled first by designer Goša Rubčinskij): there will be three volumes of Vultures, released on February 9, March 8, and April 5, respectively. For the first time, a video trailer for the album directed by artist and filmmaker Jon Rafman has also been released.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music newsFollow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlistsFollow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Wednesday, January 24, 2024

© 2024, Hit Channel. All rights reserved