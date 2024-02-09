Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign held a listening party for ‘Vultures’: First Videos

Last night, Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign held a listening party for the first volume of Vultures. The album was supposed to be released tonight, but it hasn’t yet arrived on streaming platforms. However, it could still come out today: it wouldn’t be the first time Ye releases an album outside of traditional hours (midnight or in the early hours of the morning).

The listening party took place at the United Center in Chicago, whose official website announced the Vultures Listening Experience at 9 PM yesterday and the release of the album at 11 PM.

Kanye appeared on stage with his face covered by the Jason Vorhees hockey mask and wearing a jacket with a large “1” on the back, similar to what appeared on his social media in recent days.

YE X TY DOLLA SIGN TIMBO FREESTYLE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6T79uUgC5d — Donda Times (@dondatimes) February 9, 2024

Among other things, Ye introduced his daughter North West for Talking/Once Again. He announced her as Miss West.

WE’RE GETTING BURN ON VULTURES 😭 pic.twitter.com/KBtg8Q97dw — Donda Times (@dondatimes) February 9, 2024

Among the other guests of the evening were Bump J and YG. If the first volume of Vultures is expected to be released today, the second is scheduled for March 8th, and the third for April 5th.

I JUST BOUGHT MY B*TCH A B*TCH pic.twitter.com/KaY4dJrtQP — Donda Times (@dondatimes) February 9, 2024

The event lasted about an hour. A new listening party is scheduled for tonight, this time in New York.

Now I’m Ye Kelly bitch, now I’m Bill Cosby bitch, now I’m Puff Daddy Rich, that’s MeToo me Rich pic.twitter.com/ZACh32p1tO — Donda Times (@dondatimes) February 9, 2024

“Crazy, bipolar, and antisemitic, yet I’m still the king”, Kanye said.

AND I CAN TELL YOU ONE THING BBTBNWJDFOTSYK pic.twitter.com/J0OpVWGBxP — Donda Times (@dondatimes) February 9, 2024

The day before yesterday, the rapper released Talking/Once Again, accompanied by a video directed by the D’Innocenzo brothers.

Yesterday, West and Ty Dolla $ign released the video for Vultures (Havoc Version) feat. Bump J & Lil Durk.

In recent days, Ye posted and then deleted a video in which he claimed to have problems with arena managers who don’t want to host him because of his statements.

The United Center, he said, is “the only arena I’ve had access to in the past year. When I call, people say there’s no availability for me, you know the reason. So if there’s anyone out there who can help me, I thank you“.

Ye then posted various Instagram stories claiming to have received offers “from all over the world” and that there are even “iconic places” that want him, such as the Corcovado in Rio, the Great Wall of China, and the pyramids of Giza.