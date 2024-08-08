Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign Drop Deluxe Edition of ‘Vultures 2’ with Exclusive New Track

Kanye West, now known as Ye, and Ty Dolla $ign continue to expand their collaborative efforts under the moniker ¥$. Following the long-awaited release of their album Vultures 2 on August 3, the duo has now dropped a deluxe edition featuring the exclusive track, “Take Off Your Dress.”

The new song, which is only available on the Yeezy website, showcases a blend of Ye and Ty’s signature styles and samples Talmadge Armstrong’s 2009 track, “Please Make It Good Again.” Priced at $5 USD, this bonus track adds more depth to the Vultures 2 project, though it is yet to hit mainstream streaming platforms like Spotify or Apple Music.

Fans are encouraged to stay connected through the Yeezy site, as real-time updates and potential new releases are hinted at via email subscriptions. Although it remains unclear when “Take Off Your Dress” will be available on other streaming services, Yeezy’s Chief of Staff, Eric J. Cui, has assured that more remixes and additional tracks are in the pipeline, promising continuous evolution of the album through separate deluxe releases.

Rumors also suggest a special listening event in Salt Lake City, Utah, on August 9, with the possibility of more music being teased ahead of the duo’s anticipated tour in Asia.