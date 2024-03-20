Justice Unveils Electrifying New Track ‘Saturnine’ Featuring Miguel

Get ready to groove because Justice is back with a bang! The French electronic duo has dropped their latest single, “Saturnine,” featuring the sensational vocals of R&B star Miguel. With pulsating beats and infectious rhythms, this track is bound to get you moving.
“Saturnine” is a departure from Justice’s signature sound, showcasing their versatility and creativity. Gaspard Augé’s experimentation with an E-mu synthesizer guitar sound birthed the infectious main riff that drives the song forward. Miguel’s raw and captivating voice adds a whole new dimension to the track, creating a mesmerizing auditory experience.
“We love Miguel’s voice when it’s raw,” Justice expressed. “We wanted him to sound outrageously frontal, with no space around his voice.” And indeed, Miguel’s vocals shine brilliantly, conveying the song’s theme of a sweaty, hallucinatory journey akin to the vibes of fear and loathing in Las Vegas.
Having previously released hits like “Incognito” and “One Night/All Night,” Justice’s upcoming album, ‘Hyperdrama,’ promises to be a thrilling sonic adventure. Scheduled for release on April 26 via Ed Banger Records, this album marks their first full-length project in seven years. With each release, anticipation for ‘Hyperdrama’ continues to soar, and “Saturnine” only adds to the excitement.
So, crank up the volume and immerse yourself in the electrifying sounds of Justice and Miguel’s collaboration. “Saturnine” is the perfect anthem for those who find solace in the chaos, reveling in the ecstasy of feeling well in feeling bad. Don’t miss out on this musical masterpiece – listen to “Saturnine” now!
Justice Tour:
04-12 Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
04-19 Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
04-23 Monterrey, Mexico – Auditorio Citibanamex
04-25 Guadalajara, Mexico – Explanada Estadio Akron
04-27 Tehuixtla, Mexico – Festival Vaivén
05-30 Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound Barcelona
06-01 Paris, France – We Love Green
06-07 Porto, Portugal – Primavera Sound Porto
06-09 Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands – Best Kept Secret
06-14 Lake Como, Italy – Nameless Festival
07-04 Hérouville-Saint-Clair, France – Beauregard Festival
07-06 Arras, France – Main Square Festival
07-11 Argelès-sur-Mer, France – Les Déferlantes Festival
07-13 Aix-les-Bains, France – Musilac Music Festival
07-14 Tours, France – Terres du Son Festival
07-19 Bern, Switzerland – Gurtenfestival
07-21 Dour, Belgium – Dour Festival
07-25 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Navy Yard
07-28 Washington, D.C. – The Anthem
07-31 Philadelphia, PA – The Met
08-02 Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
08-04 Montreal, Quebec – Osheaga Music and Arts Festival
08-17 Charleville-Mézières, France – Festival Cabaret Vert
08-24 London, England – Field Day Festival 2024
09-04 Marseilles, France – Delta Festival
12-17 Paris, France – Accor Arena
12-18 Paris, France – Accor Arena