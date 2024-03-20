Justice Unveils Electrifying New Track ‘Saturnine’ Featuring Miguel

Get ready to groove because Justice is back with a bang! The French electronic duo has dropped their latest single, “Saturnine,” featuring the sensational vocals of R&B star Miguel. With pulsating beats and infectious rhythms, this track is bound to get you moving.

“Saturnine” is a departure from Justice’s signature sound, showcasing their versatility and creativity. Gaspard Augé’s experimentation with an E-mu synthesizer guitar sound birthed the infectious main riff that drives the song forward. Miguel’s raw and captivating voice adds a whole new dimension to the track, creating a mesmerizing auditory experience.

“We love Miguel’s voice when it’s raw,” Justice expressed. “We wanted him to sound outrageously frontal, with no space around his voice.” And indeed, Miguel’s vocals shine brilliantly, conveying the song’s theme of a sweaty, hallucinatory journey akin to the vibes of fear and loathing in Las Vegas.

- Advertisement -

Having previously released hits like “Incognito” and “One Night/All Night,” Justice’s upcoming album, ‘Hyperdrama,’ promises to be a thrilling sonic adventure. Scheduled for release on April 26 via Ed Banger Records, this album marks their first full-length project in seven years. With each release, anticipation for ‘Hyperdrama’ continues to soar, and “Saturnine” only adds to the excitement.

So, crank up the volume and immerse yourself in the electrifying sounds of Justice and Miguel’s collaboration. “Saturnine” is the perfect anthem for those who find solace in the chaos, reveling in the ecstasy of feeling well in feeling bad. Don’t miss out on this musical masterpiece – listen to “Saturnine” now!

Justice Tour:

04-12 Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

04-19 Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

04-23 Monterrey, Mexico – Auditorio Citibanamex

04-25 Guadalajara, Mexico – Explanada Estadio Akron

04-27 Tehuixtla, Mexico – Festival Vaivén

05-30 Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound Barcelona

06-01 Paris, France – We Love Green

06-07 Porto, Portugal – Primavera Sound Porto

06-09 Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands – Best Kept Secret

06-14 Lake Como, Italy – Nameless Festival

07-04 Hérouville-Saint-Clair, France – Beauregard Festival

07-06 Arras, France – Main Square Festival

07-11 Argelès-sur-Mer, France – Les Déferlantes Festival

07-13 Aix-les-Bains, France – Musilac Music Festival

07-14 Tours, France – Terres du Son Festival

07-19 Bern, Switzerland – Gurtenfestival

07-21 Dour, Belgium – Dour Festival

07-25 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Navy Yard

07-28 Washington, D.C. – The Anthem

07-31 Philadelphia, PA – The Met

08-02 Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

08-04 Montreal, Quebec – Osheaga Music and Arts Festival

08-17 Charleville-Mézières, France – Festival Cabaret Vert

08-24 London, England – Field Day Festival 2024

09-04 Marseilles, France – Delta Festival

12-17 Paris, France – Accor Arena

12-18 Paris, France – Accor Arena