Justice Drops Groovy New Single “Incognito”

Mark your calendars and get ready to groove because Justice is back with a bang! Following their much-awaited return this January, the French electronic duo has once again graced us with their infectious beats and innovative soundscapes in their latest single, “Incognito.”

As a tantalizing preview of what’s to come in their fourth studio album, Hyperdrama, “Incognito” delivers a pulsating blend of electronic elements and human instrumentation that keeps listeners on their toes. Clocking in at four minutes of pure sonic bliss, the track showcases Justice’s bold evolution while staying true to their distinctive style.

In a statement, the duo revealed their unconventional creative process for Hyperdrama, emphasizing a departure from traditional song structures to embrace spontaneity and pure instinct. “Incognito” perfectly embodies this ethos, seamlessly transitioning between electronic and human-driven sounds, defying expectations at every turn.

This electrifying single follows the success of previous Hyperdrama releases, including the mesmerizing “Generator” and the captivating collaboration with Tame Impala, “One Night/All Night.” With Hyperdrama slated for release on April 26th via Ed Banger/Because Music, anticipation is at an all-time high for what promises to be a game-changing album in 2024.

But the excitement doesn’t stop there! Justice is gearing up to take their new music on the road with an international tour this summer, gracing iconic stages such as the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Primavera Sound in Barcelona, Spain. Get ready to dance the night away as Justice brings their unparalleled energy and infectious beats to a city near you.

So, whether you’re a die-hard fan or a newcomer to their electrifying sound, one thing is for sure – Justice is back and ready to ignite the dancefloor once again. Don’t miss out on the Hyperdrama experience – get your tickets, turn up the volume, and let the music take control!