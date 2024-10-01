Justice Announces Headline Show at London’s Alexandra Palace for February 2025

Justice, the iconic French electronic duo, has announced their first headline UK show in years, scheduled for February 12, 2025, at London’s Alexandra Palace. This one-off performance marks their return to the UK after releasing Hyperdrama, their first album in eight years, earlier this year. The record, featuring collaborations with artists like Miguel, Thundercat, and Rimon, has already made waves since its release in April.

This show comes on the heels of Justice’s busy 2024, during which they performed at major festivals like Glastonbury and Coachella, and launched a North American tour with support from Thundercat. While their current tour continues across the U.S., UK and European fans are eagerly awaiting more details about potential guest acts leading up to the Alexandra Palace event.

Justice’s return to live performance also follows several exciting releases, including singles like “Generator” and “Saturnine,” and a remix EP in collaboration with Tame Impala. Their music was even featured in the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics and on the soundtrack of the newly released EA Sports FC 25 game.

- Advertisement -

Tickets for the Alexandra Palace concert will go on sale at 10 AM BST this Friday, with a pre-sale available on Thursday, October 3. Stay tuned for more updates, and grab your tickets to experience Justice’s electrifying live show in one of London’s most iconic venues.