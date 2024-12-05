Justice Announces 2025 US Tour Dates in Support of Hyperdrama

Justice is back in action! The French electronic duo has announced a series of US tour dates for 2025 in celebration of their Grammy-nominated album, Hyperdrama. This marks their first major tour in eight years, with eight dates scheduled between March and May, alongside festival appearances and headlining shows.

The tour kicks off March 1-2 at San Diego’s CRSSD Festival and includes performances at Phoenix’s M3F Festival and Salt Lake City’s Kilby Block Party. Headlining stops will take the duo to Austin, Dallas, San Francisco, Santa Barbara, and the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado on May 25.

Fans can snag tickets Friday, December 6.

Hyperdrama, Justice’s first album in eight years, features collaborations like the Tame Impala-assisted “Neverender” and has earned two Grammy nods, including Best Dance/Electronic Album. The album has been a critical success, revitalizing their global appeal following a headline-making set at Coachella’s Outdoor Stage earlier this year.

Justice will wrap up 2024 with sold-out shows in Paris and Germany before resuming their tour in early 2025 with additional European and UK dates, including stops at festivals like Estereo Picnic and Open’er Festival.

Justice 2025 Tour Dates (US):

March 1-2: CRSSD Festival – San Diego, CA

CRSSD Festival – San Diego, CA March 5: The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory – Dallas, TX

The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory – Dallas, TX March 6: Moody Center – Austin, TX

Moody Center – Austin, TX March 7-8: M3F Festival – Phoenix, AZ

M3F Festival – Phoenix, AZ May 18: Kilby Block Party – Salt Lake City, UT

Kilby Block Party – Salt Lake City, UT May 21: Bill Graham Civic Auditorium – San Francisco, CA

Bill Graham Civic Auditorium – San Francisco, CA May 23: Santa Barbara Bowl – Santa Barbara, CA

Santa Barbara Bowl – Santa Barbara, CA May 25: Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO