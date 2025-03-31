Ultra Music Festival Miami 2026: Dates Announced for Next Year’s Epic Event

Ultra Music Festival has officially announced the dates for its highly anticipated 2026 Miami edition. Revealed at the close of this year’s festival on March 30, Ultra confirmed that the next edition will return to its iconic location at Bayfront Park on March 27, 28, and 29, 2026.

General Admission tickets for Ultra Miami 2026 are already in Tier 2, reflecting the massive demand for one of the world’s premier electronic dance music events. Fans eager to secure their spot can purchase tickets now via Ultra’s official website.

The 2025 edition of Ultra Miami was a milestone moment, celebrating 25 years of groundbreaking performances, cutting-edge stage production, and unforgettable experiences. The festival featured an all-star lineup, including Martin Garrix, Miss Monique, Steve Aoki, Morten, Afrojack, Patrick Topping, Chloé Caillet, Carl Cox, and Solomun.

With the 2026 festival already generating buzz, fans can expect another legendary lineup filled with top-tier DJs, spectacular visuals, and an electrifying atmosphere. Stay tuned for lineup announcements and further details as the event draws closer.

For more updates on Ultra Music Festival Miami 2026, follow Hit-Channel.com and make sure to secure your tickets before they sell out!