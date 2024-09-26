Justice and Tame Impala Unveil Stunning “Neverender” Video: A Fusion of Art Nouveau and 80s Anime

French electronic duo Justice and psychedelic rock powerhouse Tame Impala have just dropped a mesmerizing visual for their collaborative track “Neverender,” blending Art Nouveau influences with vintage 80s Japanese anime. The video, directed by Masanobu Hiraoka alongside Kota Iguchi and Armand Beraud, is a psychedelic journey that seamlessly merges nostalgic and modern aesthetics.

In a statement, Justice’s Xavier de Rosnay and Gaspard Augé described how the music video gave them the perfect opportunity to revisit and reinterpret key visual influences from their youth. The duo said, “Together with longtime collaborators Pascal Teixeira and Armand Beraud, we drew initial inspiration from the title sequences of the 1980s anime we grew up on, which set the visual tone for the video. From there, other key images from our teenage years naturally came into play. Whether it was the work of Moebius, psychedelic art, graphic novels, or iconic film posters, Masanobu’s style seamlessly absorbed and unified them all.”

The result is an immersive blend of visuals, combining the elegance of Art Nouveau with the vibrant, dynamic style of retro anime, creating a truly unique viewing experience.

As if the video wasn’t enough, Justice also announced the release of their upcoming “Neverender Remixes EP,” available this Friday. The EP features remixes by acclaimed artists Kaytranada and Keinemusik’s Rampa, alongside extended versions and radio edits of the original track.

Watch the visually stunning video on top and dive into Justice and Tame Impala’s latest creation.