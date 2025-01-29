BLACKPINK’s JISOO Signs Global Deal With Warner Records for Solo Music

BLACKPINK’s JISOO has officially signed a global label deal with Warner Records, marking the start of her highly anticipated solo career. This exciting news arrives just weeks before the release of her debut solo mini album, ‘Amortage,’ which drops on February 14, 2025.

A New Era for JISOO

“I’m excited about this new era and the continuation of my musical journey,” JISOO said in a statement. “I feel like I’m just getting started and I’d like to thank the BLINKs for all of their love and support. This is just the beginning, and I’m thrilled to kick off this seismic moment with Warner Records.”

JISOO is the final BLACKPINK member to secure a solo label deal, following the group’s decision in December 2023 to split from YG Entertainment for individual projects while continuing group activities under the label.

Warner Records Welcomes JISOO

Aaron Bay-Schuck, CEO and co-chairman of Warner Records, shared his excitement about the partnership:

“There is no question that JISOO is one of the biggest stars in the world, and we have no doubt that her solo career will be even more impactful. The energy, passion, and artistry JISOO brings to her music is on another level. Her music transcends cultures, and Tom Corson and I, along with the entire team, are thrilled to join forces with JISOO as she continues to make history and inspire millions around the world.”

JISOO’s Solo Success So Far

JISOO previously released the single bundle ‘Me’ in 2023, featuring hit tracks “FLOWER” and “All Eyes on Me.”

“FLOWER” debuted at No. 2 on Billboard’s Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts.

and charts. The two songs have since amassed over 600 million streams on Spotify.

As a BLACKPINK member, JISOO has been part of several record-breaking achievements, including:

Nine songs on the Billboard Hot 100 , with “Ice Cream” (feat. Selena Gomez) reaching No. 13 .

, with “Ice Cream” (feat. Selena Gomez) reaching . BLACKPINK’s ‘Born Pink’ (2022) debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 , making them the third South Korean act to achieve this.

debuting at , making them the to achieve this. Becoming the first K-pop act to headline Coachella in 2023.

What’s Next?

With JISOO’s ‘Amortage’ set to arrive on February 14, excitement is at an all-time high for what her first full solo project outside of BLACKPINK will bring. Fans worldwide are eagerly awaiting more details on the tracklist, collaborations, and promotional plans.

Stay tuned for updates and pre-save ‘Amortage’ on streaming platforms now! 🎶✨