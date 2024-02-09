Jax Jones Unleashes ‘Never Be Lonely’: A Fusion of Music and Pokémon Magic

In his latest musical endeavor, Jax Jones ignites the airwaves with his electrifying track “Never Be Lonely.” Known for his chart-topping prowess, Jones teams up with German pop sensation Zoe Wees to deliver a radio-friendly anthem that’s destined for greatness.
But Jones doesn’t stop there. Drawing from his deep love for Pokémon, he infuses the song with a visually stunning homage to the beloved franchise. In a stroke of genius, he blends music and Pokémon magic to create a spectacular music video.
Not content with just the audiovisual experience, Jones takes it a step further by enlisting the help of none other than Pikachu himself. In a Pikachu-starring music video, the lovable electric mouse takes center stage, seamlessly fitting into the intergalactic rave scene created by Jones.
With “Never Be Lonely“, Jax Jones proves once again that he’s a master of his craft, seamlessly blending music, visuals, and nostalgia to create an unforgettable experience for fans old and new.