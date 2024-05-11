Jasmine Thompson and Felix Jaehn present “Without You”

German DJ and producer Felix Jaehn is back with his new track “Without You” in collaboration with singer-songwriter Jasmine Thompson, a breezy pop-dance track that’s also very special to both artists. Opening with a wistful guitar solo, Felix interweaves organic, lilting melodies with a subtle but upbeat four-on-the-floor bassline. Meanwhile, Jasmine’s emotive, breathy vocals steal the show as she expresses the track’s heartfelt lyrics through a simply gorgeous performance.

The two previously collaborated on 2015’s hit “Ain’t Nobody (Loves Me Better),” which went 3 x Gold, 33 x Platinum, and 1 x Diamond on the European charts. But “Without You” is so much more than a simple reunion from these two talented artists: it’s a track to memorialize the growth they have both experienced in the last 9 years, all the while remaining cherished friends and supporters of each other on a career and personal level. “Without You” is the manifestation of years of intention to collaborate again, and it came to fruition in a matter of weeks once Felix sent Jasmine the idea for the track.

Felix and Jasmine’s bond is so evident throughout the production that is bound to bring out the feels!

“It feels like reunions are rare in the music industry, and that’s why I was so happy to get the opportunity to work with Felix again. Being in the studio together brought back all those good vibes from the ‘Ain’t Nobody (Loves Me Better)’ days. His creativity and energy are super inspiring. I can’t wait for everyone to hear it and feel those summer vibes. It’s been a dream to work with an old friend again.” – Jasmine Thompson

“Reuniting with Jasmine Thompson for ‘Without You’ has been an incredible journey back to the vibes of 2015. It’s been almost ten years since ‘Ain’t Nobody (Loves Me Better),’ and it feels like we picked up right where we left off. This song is our way of capturing that melodic, chill essence of summer and sunsets, perfect for an open-air vibe. I couldn’t have done this without Jasmine – her talent and spirit are essential to bringing this track to life. ‘Without You’ is a celebration of our musical chemistry and a special gift for our fans. I hope it becomes a soundtrack to many unforgettable summer moments.” – Felix Jaehn

