Jaime Bennington Criticizes Linkin Park Over New Vocalist and Legacy of Chester Bennington

Jaime Bennington, the son of the late Chester Bennington, has taken to social media to criticize Linkin Park’s decision to hire Emily Armstrong as their new co-vocalist. His frustration stems from Armstrong’s past involvement with the Church of Scientology and her support of convicted rapist Danny Masterson. Jaime publicly called out band member Mike Shinoda, accusing him of being “tone deaf” and betraying fans’ trust by hiring Armstrong without addressing her controversial history.

Bennington expressed disappointment, particularly in light of the band’s ongoing silence during International Suicide Prevention Month, a poignant time for many Linkin Park fans due to Chester’s legacy. He stated, “You quietly erased my father’s life and legacy in real time… You betrayed the trust loaned to you by decades of fans.”

Armstrong has since responded to the backlash, admitting she attended one of Masterson’s early court hearings but clarified she no longer supports him and empathizes with the victims. “I do not condone abuse or violence against women,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

The band, now featuring both Armstrong and drummer Colin Brittain, is preparing for a six-date arena tour starting in Los Angeles on September 11, with their new album From Zero set to release on November 15. Despite the excitement for new music, tensions remain high among long-time fans and Jaime Bennington, who has since reported receiving death threats from some members of the Linkin Park community.