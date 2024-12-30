back to top
Greek Edition

Jack Harlow Drops Reflective New Single “Tranquility” to Close Out 2024

The Louisville rapper addresses recent controversies, growth, and his mindset in an introspective track exclusively on YouTube.

By Hit Channel
In
Hip-Hop

Jack Harlow has wrapped up 2024 with the surprise release of a new single, “Tranquility.” Following the playful tone of his previous track, “Hello Miss Johnson,” the Louisville rapper takes a more introspective approach, addressing recent controversies and showing his growth as an artist.

Currently available exclusively on YouTube, “Tranquility” sees Harlow candidly confront criticism, including backlash over canceling his Kentucky-based Gazebo Festival and being labeled a “culture vulture” after his cover of Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling In Love.” Over a backdrop of tender piano chords and vocal samples, he raps with calm confidence:

“Y’all boys lame shit killing me / Need to be reintroduced to humility / I ain’t lookin for no hip-hop credibility / Give a f*ck who feelin me, I’m feelin me.”

Harlow also hints at label pressure and financial struggles, saying, “People that betrayed me don’t even f*ckin know that I know… Lost a few m’s on the festival / Okay, and I can’t wait to do the second one.” Despite the hurdles, the artist remains optimistic, referring to this chapter of his life as his “growth era.”

“Tranquility” is one of Harlow’s most honest and revealing tracks to date, delivering sharp rhymes and a mature outlook while sidestepping the need for external validation. As fans anticipate his next big project in 2025, this single serves as a powerful reminder of Harlow’s dedication to self-improvement and his craft.

