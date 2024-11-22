Jack Harlow Drops New Single “Hello Miss Johnson” with Creative CCTV-Inspired Visuals

Jack Harlow is back in the spotlight with his new single, Hello Miss Johnson. Released on November 21, the track marks his first new music since his 2023 chart-topping hit, Lovin on Me. Accompanied by an inventive music video, Hello Miss Johnson offers fans a blend of romance and creativity as Harlow continues to explore his storytelling artistry.

The music video, presented entirely through security footage (CCTV), takes viewers to a suburban neighborhood. In the clip, Harlow flirts with “Miss Johnson’s daughter” while delivering heartfelt lyrics:

“Hello, Miss Johnson, you know why I’m callin’/ You know I’ve been fallin’, fallin’ for your daughter/ I think about her often, correct me if I’m wrong, but/ Was it you that gave the eyes to her I be lost in?/ Thought so.”

The visuals also show grand romantic gestures as chaos unfolds in the background, offering a humorous yet charming twist.

Harlow has kept a relatively low profile in 2024 but teased his return last month during a performance at Brooklyn Paramount in New York City, stating, “I do got some very special s— on the way. Next time I see you, we gonna have something to talk about.”

Hello Miss Johnson follows the success of Harlow’s surprise 2023 album, Jackman, which peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 and topped the Top Rap Albums chart. With this latest release, Jack Harlow seems ready to enter his next creative chapter.

Watch the Hello Miss Johnson music video and stream the single on your favorite platform.