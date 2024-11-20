J Saul Kane, AKA Depth Charge, Influential Trip-Hop Producer, Dies at 55

J Saul Kane, AKA Depth Charge, Passes Away at 55

J Saul Kane, the British producer celebrated for his groundbreaking work as Depth Charge, has died at 55. Known as a key figure in ’90s dance music and a pioneer of trip-hop, his death was confirmed by label partner Alain De La Mata, though no cause has been disclosed.

Kane’s early works, including the iconic 1989 12-inch Bounty Killers, showcased his innovative use of orchestral samples from martial arts films, spaghetti Westerns, and even football matches. This unique sound heavily influenced trailblazing labels like Ninja Tune and Mo’ Wax, solidifying Kane’s role as one of the genre’s architects.

Among his most celebrated releases was the 1994 album Nine Deadly Venoms, which compiled standout Depth Charge tracks such as Shaolin Buddha Finger. Alongside his prolific music career, Kane founded labels like Vinyl Solution, DC Recordings, and Electron Recordings, further cementing his influence in electronic music and beyond.

Other projects included work under aliases like The Octagon Man and Alexander’s Dark Band, where Kane continued pushing sonic boundaries. Outside of music, he was an accomplished photographer and co-founded Made In Hong Kong, a film festival and video company that brought classic Chinese kung-fu movies to UK audiences.

Tributes Pour In

Mark Moore of S-Express reflected on their friendship, saying, “Jonathan was super talented. I mean PROPER talented. He had a surreal sense of humor that I’ll always smile about.”

Optimo paid tribute to Kane’s influence, stating, “J Saul Kane was a giant of music (in our world), a forward-thinking pioneering producer. He was sadly a little forgotten in recent times.”

Sad to hear J Saul Kane has left us. An all time great UK producer. He made so many great records but these 2 very early ones were just so far ahead of the pack at the time. Octagon Man – Free-er Than Free Depth Charge 1st 12"https://t.co/cpKBqJQQFGhttps://t.co/dqXBnSDx2m — Optimo (Espacio) (@JDTwitch) November 18, 2024

Coldcut praised his remix of Keleketla’s Crystallise, while Sabres of Paradise recalled Kane’s jaw-dropping remix of their track Tow Truck: “We were absolutely gobsmacked & completely in awe of what Jon created.”

J Saul Kane RIP Fly good brother Jonathan & thank you for your influence on @coldcut – Your wonderful remix of Keleketla’s Crystallise – you will be missed – A truly one of a kind original human — Coldcut (@Coldcut) November 19, 2024

A Legacy of Innovation

J Saul Kane’s enduring influence resonates through the worlds of trip-hop, breakbeat, and beyond. His refusal to follow predictable paths, summed up in his 1998 NME interview—“If I know where it’s going, I’m not gonna enjoy it, so I don’t go there”—encapsulates the creative spirit that defined his life and work.

Rest in peace, J Saul Kane. Your music will continue to inspire.