J Balvin Unleashes ‘Que Bueno Volver A Verte’ 2024 European Tour Spectacle

Reggaeton sensation J Balvin is set to embark on a massive tour, bringing his electrifying performances to London and various European cities as part of the “Que Bueno Volver A Verte” 2024 world tour.

Following a successful run headlining multiple sold-out shows during the Summer festival circuit in Paris, Spain, Switzerland, Singapore, Australia, and beyond, Balvin will kick off the tour on April 26 at Festhalle in Frankfurt, Germany. The tour spans 20 European cities, including Geneva, Zurich, Milan, Vienna, Berlin, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Oslo, Stockholm, Helsinki, Kaunas, Cologne, Paris, Brussels, Esch, Barcelona, Madrid, and Lisbon. The grand finale is scheduled for June 5 at The O2 Arena in London.

For eager fans, a ticket pre-sale will commence on Thursday, November 30th at 10 am local time, followed by general ticket sales starting on Friday, December 1 at 10 am local time. For ticket information and additional details, visit the official website of J Balvin.

