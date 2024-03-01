J Balvin Drops Addictive New Banger ‘Triple S’!

It’s here! The multi-Latin Grammy award-winning J Balvin is releasing his new addictive banger titled “Triple S“!
This exciting piece bears the signature production of Tainy & Subelo Neo and promises to captivate you from the very first note!
But it doesn’t stop there! “Triple S” is accompanied by a spectacular cinematic music video directed by Patricia Alfonso & Chris Cabrera that will transport you to a world full of energy and colors!
Don’t miss out on this incredible release that will mesmerize you from beginning to end! 🔥🎶
