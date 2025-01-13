IVE Releases “Rebel Heart” Ahead of Upcoming Mini-Album IVE Empathy

IVE Previews Mini-Album IVE Empathy with New Single “Rebel Heart”

Global K-pop sensation IVE is back with their new track “Rebel Heart,” a pre-release single from their upcoming mini-album IVE Empathy. Released today (January 13) via Starship Entertainment, the single offers fans a glimpse of what to expect from the full album, which is set to drop on February 3.

The accompanying music video for “Rebel Heart” debuted at 6 PM KST, showcasing the group’s signature charisma and bold storytelling. Described by the label as “a portrayal of solidarity among rebels with different narratives,” the track reflects IVE’s continued evolution and self-assured artistry.

IVE Empathy Promises Emotional Connection

Starship Entertainment has positioned IVE Empathy as a work centered on the theme of emotional connection. The agency shared, “Through IVE Empathy, we invite fans to experience how IVE interprets and delivers this idea, further demonstrating their ability to master diverse concepts.”

This release marks IVE’s first mini-album in nine months, following April 2024’s IVE Switch. The previous album, which featured the title tracks “HEYA” and “Accendio,” solidified the group’s place as leaders in the fourth generation of K-pop.

IVE’s Ongoing Global Impact

In the months leading up to IVE Empathy, the group wrapped up their first-ever world tour, Show What I Have. The six-member ensemble—An Yu-jin, Gaeul, Rei, Jang Won-young, Liz, and Leeseo—performed 37 concerts across 19 countries, attracting over 420,000 fans.

IVE also made notable appearances at major global music festivals in 2024, including Lollapalooza in Chicago and Japan’s SUMMER SONIC, further cementing their reputation as cultural icons in the K-pop scene.

What’s Next for IVE?

Fans can look forward to the February 3 release of IVE Empathy, which is expected to showcase a variety of new musical styles. With “Rebel Heart” setting the stage, the album promises to be a standout moment in IVE’s career.

Stay tuned for more updates, including the full tracklist reveal and additional teasers as the release date approaches!