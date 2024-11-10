IVE and David Guetta Unite for ‘Supernova Love’ Music Video, a Cosmic K-Pop Collaboration

Global K-pop phenomenon IVE has taken their artistry to new heights with the release of “Supernova Love,” an electrifying collaboration with world-renowned DJ and producer David Guetta. Released by STARSHIP Entertainment on November 8, the music video has already captivated fans worldwide with its stunning visuals and interstellar theme. This English-language single marks a sophisticated blend of IVE’s sleek, emotionally resonant sound and Guetta’s signature high-energy dance beats, promising to be a fan-favorite across audiences.

Set in a vibrant blue-tinted space, the “Supernova Love” music video opens with Jang WonYoung, draped in celestial elegance, followed by captivating visuals of Ahn YuJin floating against Earth’s backdrop. The visuals artfully mix David Guetta’s energetic direction with mesmerizing shots of the IVE members, creating a sense of cosmic grandeur. A close-up of LIZ’s eye, appearing as if it’s pulling viewers into a black hole, paired with the addictive beats, captures the song’s mysterious and mesmerizing allure. The group’s dance scenes showcase IVE’s graceful choreography, adding to the song’s cosmic feel.

The song has already drawn attention from NASA, which shared a striking supernova image while quoting the lyrics, “A supernova glowing in the dark,” sung by Jang WonYoung in the chorus. NASA even explained the science behind a supernova, delighting fans of both K-pop and astronomy and underscoring the track’s celestial theme.

“Supernova Love” isn’t just a follow-up to IVE’s January hit, “All Night” with Saweetie, which reached the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart. This new single highlights IVE’s growth, pairing their core sound—reminiscent of their acclaimed 2022 track “After Like”—with Guetta’s high-octane production. With an emotional sample of Ryuichi Sakamoto’s “Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence” woven into the mix, the song blends nostalgia and modernity, creating a unique soundscape.

Looking ahead, fans may get to see a live performance of “Supernova Love” at the 2024 MAMA Awards in Japan on November 22, where IVE will perform alongside other major K-pop and J-pop acts. Following their expansive Show What I Have world tour, IVE continues to solidify their global presence, captivating listeners from Asia to Europe and the Americas.

“Supernova Love” is now available on major streaming platforms, and fans are eagerly awaiting what IVE and David Guetta have planned next.